MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — A man is in custody after a ‘neighbor dispute’ turned fatal Sunday afternoon.

The shooting took place off Gillespie Road and when Madison Police Department (MPD) arrived they found a man and a woman were shot. Both victims were taken to area hospitals, where the male victim later died.

MPD Captain Lamar Anderson told News 19 that a suspect was taken into custody, he was later identified as Donquise Kelton, 24, of Madison.

Capt. Anderson said Kelton is facing one murder charge and one attempted murder charge in connection with the shooting.

As of Sunday evening, the female victim was in stable condition.