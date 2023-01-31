MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — A man was arrested Sunday after deputies say he fired a weapon at Farmhaus Apartments in Madison on two separate occasions.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), Mickel Demetrie Millender Jr., 21, was arrested after deputies say they stopped his car in that same apartment complex. He was charged with firing a weapon into an occupied residence and first-degree assault.

Deputies say they were called to the apartment complex on January 23 around 12:25 a.m. and again on January 27 at 9:35 a.m. Witnesses described Millender to officials as a Black man driving a red Chevrolet Cruze.

On January 29 around 11:45 p.m., deputies say they saw the vehicle turn into the complex, stopped it, and identified Millender.

Millender was found with a 9mm handgun that matched the description of the one used in those initial shootings, according to MCSO.

Millender was booked into the Madison County Jail on a $150,000 bond.