MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — A man was charged with capital murder after a shooting on Sunday in Madison.

According to the Madison Police Department (MPD), Don Quise Kelton was charged with capital murder in connection to a shooting on Angela Drive on Sunday, August 21.

Police say officers responded to a verbal altercation Sunday that resulted in two victims being taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. The victims were identified as a married couple, Saleem and Cleopatra Magwood.

Both victims died as a result of their wounds.

Kelton was processed at the Madison County Metro Jail with no bond set, pending a trial.