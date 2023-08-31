MADISON, Ala (WHNT) — The Madison Police Department (MPD) says it has arrested a man in connection with a bank robbery last week.

MPD said it has arrested James Kevin McQueen was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery Thursday in connection with the incident.

According to the police department, the robbery occurred at the PNC Bank on Sullivan Street on August 25. MPD said the offender, now identified as McQueen, fled the bank before officers arrived.

Madison police previously released a photo from the robbery asking for the public’s help in identifying the person involved.

MPD said no further information is available at this time.