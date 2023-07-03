MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — A man has been arrested and charged following two robberies at Madison businesses, and authorities are still searching for another suspect.

According to the Madison Police Department (MPD), Christopher Sean Davis was charged with two counts of robbery in connection with incidents that happened on Friday, June 30.

Captain Lamar Anderson with MPD said officers responded to a robbery in progress call at Crossroads IGA, a grocery store on Old Madison Pike. Shortly after that call, MPD responded to another robbery call at Walgreens on Madison Boulevard.

Anderson said officers were given information on the suspect’s vehicle. When officers tried to pull over the vehicle, the driver did not stop and led officers on a short chase which ended when “the safety of other motorists was jeopardized.”

Anderson said information on the suspect’s vehicle was given to neighboring law enforcement agencies. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and Priceville Police Department eventually spotted a vehicle matching the description and pursued it until the suspect stopped. Authorities said Davis left the vehicle and ran away on foot.

Authorities took Davis into custody, but are searching for another suspect who faces charges as well.

Davis is being held in the Madison County Jail in lieu of a $60,000 bond.