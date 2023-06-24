MADISON COUNTY, Ala (WHNT) — Madison County Jail Records show that a man previously sought by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) for assault charges is now in custody.

According to jail records, 33-year-old Jeremy Norwood was arrested Saturday and charged with first-degree assault just a few days after the MCSO asked for the public’s help in finding him.

In a post on social media Thursday, MCSO said Norwood was wanted on an assault charge in connection with an incident in the Big M Acres Farm area of the Ryland Community last month.

The sheriff’s office said that on May 12, deputies responded to a call regarding a woman who had been intentionally run over by a vehicle while riding her bike.

MCSO said that Norwood was observed on video surveillance system driving through a yard chasing the woman. The sheriff’s office said Norwood was allegedly seen striking the woman and then fleeing the scene in a 2014 Kia Optima.

Jail records show Norwood is being held at the Madison County Jail on a $30,000 bond.