MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – A Madison man is accused of shooting and killing his brother after an argument on Friday.

Madison Police said they have arrested and charged 18-year-old Timmie Dewayne Thomas Jr. with murder.

Officials told News 19 that they were called to Madison Pines Apartment at 340 Gillespie Road to a report of a man with a gunshot wound.

Police identified the victim as Darrius King. He was found at the complex dead from a gunshot wound, according to authorities.

Madison Police said the murder stemmed from an argument between the brothers.

Thomas was taken to the Madison County Jail on a $15,000 bond.