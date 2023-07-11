MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – It’s been just under two weeks since Main Street Café in Madison experienced a kitchen fire that required the restaurant to close temporarily.

The 70-year-old building that holds the café is on its way to recovery with the help of local partners and optimism.

Main Street Cafe in Madison closes temporarily following fire.

“In these situations, the most important thing you can do is find what’s positive,” Main Cafe owner Tammy Hall said. “The good thing is I feel like when we open back up we will have very good support from the community when we return and we’re ready for that.”

On June 29, a fire started in the back of the restaurant near the kitchen. Hall told News 19 that the café was full of customers at the time. Luckily, no one was hurt.

The outside of the restaurant was damaged along with an attached cooler of food. The fire had started to spread into the roof and into the main part of the building, but firefighters were able to put out the flames before it went any farther.

Due to the extent of the smoke damage, the building had to go through a full recovery process.

Hall said the fire did not affect the gas lines but it did cause electrical damage. The café is currently in the final stages of cleanup before the renovation process can begin.

“They probably have another three to four days of cleanup before we can start the renovation process,” Hall said.

A major step includes getting a temperature-controlled pod to store dry food for the kitchen. With that complete, Hall believes, “We could possibly be able to open much sooner than we anticipated.”

The hope and support of the community Hall said has not gone unnoticed. They have been able to maintain financial stability with the help of their sister restaurant Lanier House Tea Room – also in Madison.

Through it all, Hall and her staff remain positive moving forward. You can keep up with the latest renovation updates on their website here.