MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — People in Madison say they have not received their mail consistently for quite some time. One resident says she’s surprised when she does get delivery to her mailbox.

The Chapel Hill subdivision community says that the mail shortage has affected the elderly population the most and the problem is getting worse.

Jackie Pettus told News 19 that her son entered a 6-week Cadet boot camp on June 27. She says he sent a handwritten letter to his parents saying how he missed them because he didn’t have access to a cell phone or the internet.

“The minute that he arrived they took his phone away from him for six weeks, so he didn’t have a phone and didn’t have email,” Pettus said. “We were back to old fashion letter-writing.”

Pettus said that she has informed delivery, which tells her that her son mailed the letter. He put it in the mail, but the letter arrived. Her son returned home on August 13.

“I am still waiting for that letter from my son. It was my only communication with him and I didn’t get it,” Pettus explained.

Pettus lives in the Chapel Hill community in Madison, a mostly elderly-populated subdivision that hasn’t received mail regularly in months. Some of the residents say they have not received medications and they are mailing checks to pay their bills that creditors are not receiving. Others are at risk of having their utility services cut off.

Maura Wroblewski is a Madison city council member who has received several complaints from her constituents about not getting the vital mail needed for their survival.

“I’m just very concerned that there probably are not enough mail workers able to drive around and deliver the mail,” said Wroblewski.

Wroblewski says that her efforts to help get the mail worker shortage corrected are not working.

“I think we need to get help from the state level to help support the post office,” Wroblewski told News 19. “They need the workers, and they are doing the hiring fair, but people aren’t really responding.”

Pettus also runs a travel business and says she must rely on other services to get her clients what they paid for. She also pays utility bills by mail. Her internet was abruptly shut off last month because the company never received her payment.

“My mail is getting shifted from truck to truck every day in the hopes that a backup carrier will deliver it. That carrier would never get around to delivering it so it would just get moved to another truck the next day,” said Pettus.

News 19 reached out to the Madison Post Office, but we have not heard back.