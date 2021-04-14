Madison woman restoring stuffed animals at her home clinic

MADISON, Ala. - Alabama's mask mandate may be over, but a number of businesses are not quite ready to pull the plug on their own rules.

"When we saw the sign I was really delighted to see that." said one customer.

Fleet Feet's newest franchise in Madison decided to go with a mask policy after their grand opening on Friday.

Co-owner Dink Taylor, who also operates another store in Huntsville, said he still felt the store had an obligation to keep his employees safe. Everyone who enters the running store is expected to check in, mask up, and apply hand sanitizer.

"I'm ok, that's fine, that's their business, you know," said customer DeJuan Reese.

But that doesn't mean Reese backs masks overall.

"I don't like them too much. I got one lung and it's hard for me to breathe," Reese added.

Like masks or not, Taylor said most customers who have come in so far have embraced Reese's attitude, and happy to comply.