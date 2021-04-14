Madison woman restoring stuffed animals at her home clinic

MADISON, Ala. – We all have people and things that are near and dear to our hearts, for some people, it’s a stuffed animal.
Nicole Adams, owner of the Stuffed Animal Clinic of Madison, made it a mission to restore, preserve, and return those beloved stuffed animals or blankets back to their humans as soon as possible. Often, she returns them the same day so people don’t have to spend a night without them.
Operating from home, Adams saw an opportunity to put her sewing skills to use. She knows how special stuffed animals or blankets can be to not only children but people of all ages.
Adams said she gets some visitors that are in pretty rough shape, some are very dirty, and most all of them are well-loved. She gives each stuffed animal individualized care, replacing eyes, buttons, and any other missing accessories.
“A lot of them are very dirty and very well-loved and they have holes and their fur is sometimes matted so I’m just kind of giving a service that I know a lot of other parents might not be able to do either with scheduling or not knowing how to sew,” said Adams.
To eliminate unnecessary contact, Adams offers drop off delivery at her front door. Orders can be made through her Facebook page.
