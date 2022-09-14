MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – Two men are facing several charges after a Madison woman was injured during a burglary Monday.
Steven Rodriquez of Athens was arrested and charged with attempted murder, first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery, and second-degree kidnapping. Tedric Bolden of Athens was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery, and second-degree kidnapping. Bolden’s online jail records also show him charged with attempting to elude a police officer, two counts of possession of a controlled substance – amphetamine, resisting arrest, and tampering with physical evidence.
Madison Police said officers were called to a home on Mountain View Lane for reports of a burglary. When they arrived they learned a resident had been harassed and assaulted by a professional acquaintance.
The resident was injured in the incident and taken to the hospital for treatment, police said she is expected to make a full recovery.
Madison Police said they quickly identified Rodriquez and Bolden as the offenders.
Both men were taken to the Madison County Jail, Rodriquez’s bond was set at $300,000 and Bolden’s at $150,000.