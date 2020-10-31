Madison woman created candy zipline for no contact trick or treating

MADISON, Ala. – As people get ready for Halloween festivities, health officials are reminding people to take caution and avoid spreading COVID-19. One Madison resident went above and beyond to stay safe and celebrate by making a trick-or-treat candy zipline.

Dana Chambers says she wanted to provide a safe environment for kids to trick or treat this year. She says she worked on her yard display for most of the month of October, and made it touch free for visitors.

“Because of COVID all our neighbors were wondering if we should trick or treat this year and I thought well they are already wearing a mask or a costume and we can social distance it maybe we do some kind of fun delivery of the candy,” explained Dana Chambers.

Chambers says she wanted to give out candy without having contact… so she designed a zipline in her front yard.

“And I thought, lets put the candy in a balloon on a zipline and then I thought… let’s put the candy in a balloon with confetti on a zipline and make a path between our dragons,” says Chambers.

She said her family is working to prepare the balloons ahead of time, in a sanitary way.

“We’re gonna wear gloves and masks and then we insert the confetti into the balloons and then we’re going to use an air compressor also while outside to blow up the balloons so that way we’re not touching the candy and it makes it more fun for the kids,” says Chambers.

She says the hard work was worth it to make kids and their families happy this Halloween.

“There’s just really nothing for them to do I mean so many things are closed and you cant go to the movies, it just feels like where’s the fun so I just felt like there had to be a creative way to do this so that the kids could have fun,” says Chambers.

The path through Chambers’ yard is one way and there will be marked spots to keep children six feet apart.

Door to door traditional trick or treating is considered a higher risk activity for spreading COVID-19 by the Centers for Disease Control. One-way trick-or-treating with individual goodie bags to grab and go while social distancing is considered a moderate risk by the CDC.

For a full list of CDC Guidelines for Halloween Celebrations, click here.