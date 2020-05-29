Madison Utilities resuming disconnects for failure to pay

MADISON, Ala. – Madison Utilities said it plans to resume disconnects in June.

According to a Facebook post, the water utility will resume “normal operations” on June 1 and will begin disconnecting customers for failure to pay on June 8.

