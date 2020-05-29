Madison Utilities resuming disconnects for failure to pay Madison by: Bobby Stilwell Posted: May 29, 2020 / 11:19 AM CDT / Updated: May 29, 2020 / 11:19 AM CDT Woman filling a glass of water from a stainless steel or chrome tap or faucet, close up on her hand and the glass with running water and air bubbles MADISON, Ala. – Madison Utilities said it plans to resume disconnects in June. According to a Facebook post, the water utility will resume “normal operations” on June 1 and will begin disconnecting customers for failure to pay on June 8. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction