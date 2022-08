MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – A water main break caused headaches for drivers and some Madison residents Tuesday afternoon.

Madison Utilities said that crews are responding to a water main break in the area of Royal Drive, which is off Sullivan Street. There are several apartment complexes in the area.

The utility company says the break affects all of Royal Drive and parts of Wall Triana Highway.

The outage is expected to last until 10:30 p.m.