Madison to require face masks in all city facilities

MADISON, Ala. – The city of Madison is making masks required to enter all city facilities beginning Friday.

The requirement includes Madison City Hall and Dublin Park. Masks will be required in all transition areas and in meetings unless people are able to stay 6 feet apart, Mayor Paul Finley said in a news release.

“The rise in positive COVID-19 cases county wide dictates that we continue to take additional positive actions to combat the spread,” Finley said.

State numbers show that Madison County had 66 confirmed cases Wednesday, compared to 30 the day before. Statewide, the number of positive cases has continued recently to increase, setting daily records.

Mask usage will also be required at City Council meetings and during municipal court, unless a person is speaking.

Employees will also follow the mask rule, and any employee tested for COVID-19 will have to stay quarantined until receiving results, the city said. Employees also will clean shared equipment before and after each use.