Madison Street Festival cancelled due to rise in COVID-19 cases

MADISON, Ala. — The 2021 Madison Street Festival set for October 2 was cancelled due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

After the necessary cancellation of the 2020 festival, the Madison Street Festival planning committee was optimistic for the 2021 festival. The committee has worked since the close of the 2019 festival to plan for the following years.

However, with the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, they decided it was unsafe for attendees, vendors, and sponsors, they said in a press release.

They cite it would be extremely difficult to accomplish social distancing and safety protocols throughout the day.

The committee will continue its work planning a ‘long-overdue’ Madison Street Festival set for the first Saturday in October 2022.