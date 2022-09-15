MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Madison County Sheriff’s Deputy was involved in an early morning crash in Madison, according to the department’s spokesman Brent Patterson.

Authorities in the City of Madison are urging drivers to use extreme caution or find an alternate route as they work to clear the scene of a major wreck.

Patterson confirms only minor injuries were sustained.

(Photo courtesy Brad Partin)

The Madison Police Department says crews are working in the area of County Line Road and Palmer Road following a crash involving multiple vehicles.

Drivers should expect delays for at least an hour, according to the department, and are urged to either avoid the area entirely or use extreme caution.