MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – Moving to a new city can be scary, the Huntsville-Madison County Public Library is working to help those new residents feel at home.

The library system is hosting a “Newcomer Fair” to help those new and old to the area make connections and learn more about Madison.

The Newcomer Fair will be on Saturday, August 13, starting at 10 a.m. and running through noon. Rocket City Mom’s Stephanie Walker will be a guest speaker at the free event.

Some of the organizations scheduled to be there include:

Madison Parks & Recreation

Madison Hospital

Rocket City Mom

Hogan YMCA

Land Trust of North Alabama

Madison City Schools

Madison Visionary Partners

City of Madison

Huntsville Madison Master Gardeners

Huntsville Botanical Gardens

Burritt On the Mountain

Madison Chamber of Commerce

Vote Madison

Madison Community Orchestra

Huntsville Madison Convention & Visitors Bureau

When asked about the event, Director of Development Christina Tabereaux, stated, “We are excited to welcome all the new residents to our community and introduce them to some of the amazing organizations that make the Greater Huntsville-Madison County area feel like home.”

The Madison Public Library (142 Plaza Blvd., Madison) will also host a monthly “Newcomer Series” on the third Thursday of each month starting at 6:00 p.m. Those meetings will run from September 15 through November 17.

More information on the Newcomer Fair can be found on the library’s website.