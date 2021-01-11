Madison Police searching for robber

MADISON, Ala. – Madison Police are searching for a person who robbed somebody at the Budget Inn Monday morning.

Madison Police described the robber as a white man, 5′ 10″ tall, weighing 200 pounds, wearing a black hat, black and white bandana, and armed with a small handgun.

The robber stole a white 2006 Chevy Suburban with Tennessee license plate 6W39X0, and was traveling west on Madison Blvd.

Anyone with information on who the person may be or where they are should call Madison Police at (256) 722-7190.