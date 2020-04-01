Madison police searching for missing teen

MADISON, Ala. – Madison police are searching for a 15-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen in more than a week.

Aaliyah McCoy was last seen at her home March 23, according to the Madison Police Department. Police said it was reported to them that she left home without her parents’ permission.

McCoy could be in Madison or in the Jefferson County area, according to police.

Anyone who has seen her is asked to contact police either at 256-722-7100, investigations at 256-772 5616 or at tellmpd@madisonal.gov.