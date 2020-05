MADISON, Ala. – The Madison Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

Jennifer Emma Tran-Merrill was last seen leaving 2009 Flagstone Drive on foot at 1 a.m. Saturday.

Jennifer is Asian and is described as 5’3″ tall, 119 lbs, with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a pink top and blue polka dot pajama pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 256-722-7190.