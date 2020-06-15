Madison Police searching for driver of truck involved in hit-and-run

MADISON, Ala. – Madison Police said they are searching for the driver of a truck involved in a hit-and-run crash.

According to police, a silver Ford F250 or F350 pulling a dual axle trailer crashed into a blue SUV around 10:45 a.m. Thursday on Madison Boulevard at Research Boulevard.

Police said the truck hit the SUV while switching lanes and the SUV overturned, causing serious injuries to the driver.

The truck drove westbound on Madison Boulevard without stopping.

Anyone with information should contact the Madison Police Department Traffic Safety Unit at (256) 772-5685 or michael.dixon@madisonal.gov.