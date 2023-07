MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — The Madison Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man believed to have stolen from a local home.

Police shared a screenshot image of the man who appears to be young, wearing a Southwestern Athletic Conference Champions shirt and some sort of head covering.

(Madison Police Dept.)

The black-and-white photo shows a very clear picture of the suspect’s face.

Madison Police are asking anyone who recognizes this individual to contact Detective Wilkerson at (256) 772-6259.