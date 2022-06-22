MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Madison Police say a standoff Wednesday night led to one man being taken into custody.

Police said a man fired a shot into the air Wednesday evening, and then barricaded himself inside a home. Officials told News 19 that the unidentified man committed two felonies, a misdemeanor, and has a protection of abuse order against him.

Police told News 19 just before 10 p.m. they would attempt to negotiate with the man, but were prepared to go inside. He was later taken into custody.

Police said the incident happened in the 200 block of Harborview Drive in Madison. Madison Police Chief John Gandy was reported to be on the scene.

At 10:39 p.m. Wednesday, police said Harborview Drive was reopened.