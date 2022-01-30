MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Madison Police responded to a shooting on Sunday night.

Officials on the scene said the incident is now a death investigation with a call coming in at 7:46 p.m. about a shooting. The incident happened in the 100 block of Philadelphia Drive near West Madison Elementary School.

A representative for Madison Police told News 19 that the incident appears to be isolated, and there is no danger to the public. Police say they’re waiting for a search warrant to enter the house.

Police told News 19 a person of interest was being detained.

This is a developing story