MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — The Madison Police Department (MPD) has released a photo of the suspect that allegedly robbed a bank Friday.

On August 25, the man robbed the PNC Bank on Sullivan street before the location closed, according to MPD.

MPD said the suspect is a white male, 30-50 years of age, 5’2”-5’5” with a medium build.

Courtesy: Madison Police Department

The department is asking for public’s help identifying the man and is offering a $5000 reward for information leading to his arrest and conviction .

Anyone who has information regarding the identity of this individual is asked to email tellmpd@madisonal.gov or call Madison Police Department Investigations Division at 256-772-5674