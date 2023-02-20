MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — An officer with the City of Madison Police Department has been charged with sexual misconduct, according to court records.

35-year-old Kevin O. Walter of Harvest was taken into custody on Feb. 8 after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Brent Patterson with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) confirmed with News 19 that the sheriff’s office was contacted by the Madison Police Department (MPD) in November 2022 regarding an incident with Walter.

The MPD asked the MCSO to handle the investigation because it involved an off-duty employee, Patterson explained.

When the investigation was complete, investigators with the MCSO forwarded the case to the Madison County District Attorney’s Office.

(Madison Police Dept.)

The case was then presented to a Madison County grand jury, resulting in the arrest warrant.

The investigation also revealed that Walter and the victim knew one another.

Online court documents show Walter was accused of raping a woman while she was intoxicated on October 22, 2022.

Walter was released from jail the same day he was arrested on a $1,000 bond, with a condition of not having any contact with the alleged victim.

News 19 has reached out to the MPD to learn if Walter is still employed as an officer, but had not heard back at the time this article was published.

A felony examination has been set for March 1.