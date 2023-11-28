MADISON, Ala (WHNT) — The Madison Police Department (MPD) is asking for help in identifying a person in connection with a package theft.

In a social media post, MPD asked for help in locating a person of interest in connection with a package theft.

(Courtesy Madison Police Department)

Package theft, or “porch piracy” as it is sometimes colloquially known, often becomes more visible during the holidays. On Monday, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) warned residents about package thefts or “porch pirates.”

“It’s the most wonderful time of the year for #PorchPirates to do Christmas shopping on your front porch,” MCSO said.

The sheriff’s office said residents should use some easy tips to help avoid thefts. MCSO said residents should consider the following tips:

Track packages.

Require a signature.

Have a video doorbell system.

Have packages delivered to a neighbor.

Have packages delivered to the worksite.

MPD said anyone with any information on the identity of the person of interest should contact Det. Taets at 256-772-5679 if you know this person.