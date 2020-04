MADISON, Ala. – The Madison Police Department needs help locating a missing man.

37-year-old Nicholas Cedrick Jackson was last seen on April 2, 2020 in Madison, according to police.

The report says he may be driving a 2002 Blue Ford Explorer.

If you have seen him or know his whereabouts, please contact Detective Wilkerson at 256-772-6259/256-722-7190.