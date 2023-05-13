MADISON, Ala (WHNT) — The Madison Police Department (MPD) is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 85-year-old man.

MPD said it is asking for help in locating Patrick Petre Zank, 85, who the department says also suffers from dementia.

Zank is described as being 5’8″ tall and weighing around 230 pounds. He has brown eyes and grey hair.

MPD said he was last seen walking south on Wall Triana Highway just North of Highway 72 in Madison. The department said Zank is known to frequent the Planet Fitness shopping center business at Hwy 72 and Wall Triana, the Target Shopping center business at 8207 Hwy 72 in Madison and the Clift Farms shopping center at John Henry Way in Madison.

MPD said anyone with any information on Zank’s whereabouts should call the department at 256-772-7190 or call 911.