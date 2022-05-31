Madison Police are searching for a man who they say robbed the Regions Bank on US-72 Tuesday morning. (Photo courtesy Madison Police)

MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – A robbery investigation is underway in Madison.

Madison Police advised the public to avoid the area of US-72 and Wall Triana Highway while authorities investigate a robbery at the Regions Bank branch in the area.

Police said they are searching for a Black man who was last seen wearing a black wig and face mask. Anyone with information on the identity of the robber should contact MPD at tellmpd@madisonal.gov or (256) 772-5674.

A department spokesperson confirmed a small package was left behind and the Huntsville Police Bomb Squad was called to investigate.