MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — The Madison Police Department (MPD) responded to a call of shots fired at an occupied vehicle over the weekend.

On April 16, MPD Spokesperson Captain Lamar Anderson said officers responded to a shots fired call on Eastview Drive.

Anderson said officers met with a male subject on Eastview Drive who said a “known acquaintance armed with a firearm” had fired several shots at his vehicle while he was inside. The man told officers that this incident was the result of a dispute over a “financial transaction.”

According to Anderson, the victim claimed he was never struck and was not injured.

MPD has determined this was an isolated incident and said the person who fired the shots was known by the victim.

Anderson said that MPD detectives are still following up on leads in the case.