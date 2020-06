UPDATE: Madison Police have confirmed the elderly woman found walking around town has been identified.

MADISON, Ala. – Madison Police said they need help identifying a woman who was found walking around town.

Madison Police said they found the woman in the Eastview/Belle Ridge Drive area and she speaks Gujarati and limited English.

Police stated her first name could possibly be Susussila.

Anyone who may know her family or where she lives should contact Madison Police at (256) 722-7190.