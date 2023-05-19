MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Authorities in Madison have located a 16-year-old boy who was missing and endangered on Friday.

Officials said that before he was found Friday afternoon, Aiden Beedie was last seen on May 19 at about 9:20 a.m. in the area of Meghan Lane in Madison. He reportedly left his home in the area of the Plantation Pointe subdivision.

Beedie is described as a 16-year-old, white male, 5’7″, 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Madison Police say he was last seen wearing a white shirt, grey hoodie and black pants.

Aidan Beedie (Photo: Madison Police Department)

Anyone with information about Beedie or where he may be, are urged to contact the Madison Police Department at 256-722-7190.