Madison Police arrest three, encourage public to mail certain items from post offices, drop boxes

MADISON, Ala. – After three people were caught stealing mail and using the information to write forged checks, Madison Police is encouraging the public to use caution when mailing checks and items with personal information.

Police said they received informaiton on May 14 that several people were attempting to cash forged checks at a local bank.

During the investigation, officers discovered they had been stealing mail from a residential mailbox flagged for pickup and using it to write forged checks. Officers also discovered the vehicle they were driving was stolen too.

Police stated three people were arrested on multiple felony charges.

Madison Police stated this isn’t a new type of crime and suggested the public mail checks and items with personal information from a USPS drop box or at the post office itself. The red flag on the mailbox makes it an easy target for thieves, according to MPD.