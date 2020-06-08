Madison police apologize for ‘All Lives Matter’ comment

MADISON, Ala. – The Madison Police Department posted an apology Sunday night on their Twitter for a post in which the department said, ‘All Lives Matter’.

The post has since been taken down.

In the tweet, the department said they, “missed the mark” after a protest took place in Madison in honor of Dana Fletcher.

You can read their complete apology below:

“We took down a recent post where we said “all lives matter”. Our intentions were to say that “all lives are sacred”. We missed the mark on this in context to the protest today. We apologize & will work hard to hear you all more clearly than previously. We heard your comments.“