MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – As drones continue to evolve, law enforcement agencies around the region are using them to save lives and enhance the safety of officers.

The Madison Police Department, in coordination with Adorama, hosted its 2nd annual drone demo and public safety training event.

The drone training gave public safety personnel across the state and region a deep dive into building a drone program for their agencies. That included discussions on funding sources, tactical operations, and an explanation of how the capabilities of the drones can help with their operational needs.

The City of Madison says since last year they’ve outfitted all response departments with drones.

“We pride ourselves at the City of Madison on staying up on technology and really being a tech-driven workforce, so we have grown our drone department significantly,” said Samantha Magnuson to News 19. “Our police department has four drones as well as four license operators our fire department also has four drones and four operators myself included for the communications side and our engineering department has a drone.”

Personnel got a chance to get hands-on demonstrations and flight time in addition to getting questions answered. some say they’re using their new TVA grant to purchase their first drone to start their drone program as money for new technology is scarce

“Grants and the moneys for departments are so strained that its a lot of people fighting for grants,” said Briggs Wright, Colbert County Sheriff’s Deputy to News 19. “But I’m glad to see that we actually have people in the industries and in administration that is paying attention to the technology, so that’s where I’m at now. I actually am able to get support from the department.”

For anyone who thinks that the use of drones by public safety means they are being surveilled, the police say drones aren’t used for that.

“The way that our SOPS are set up, and legally from the FAA standpoint, we do not and do not have the right to look into anybody’s yard or private property without having a warrant for that property,” Chad Tillman, UAS Operations Director told News 19. “And so today for example, we aren’t flying to any area that has a warrant. Our cameras are typically facing straight forward looking out and we’re always in transit and so when we’re flying, we’re not looking at everything. We’re waiting to get where were supposed to be.”

