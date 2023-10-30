MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — People in the Madison community and city leaders came together Monday to officially welcome Pickleball to Town Madison.

Despite the rain Monday, Officials from the city and the Madison Chamber of Commerce huddled together at the Wellness Center to officially cut the ribbon for the new pickleball courts at the recreation complex in Town Madison.

The courts will officially open on Friday and will be free for residents to use during daylight hours.

Mayor Paul Finley said he is proud to be able to include pickleball in the city’s expanding list of recreation offerings.

“We are proud of our expanding Parks and Recreation programs, especially as

Pickleball ranks as the fastest-growing sport nationally,” he said. “Our residents can now enjoy 12 freshly re-surfaced courts to broaden our sports complexes across the city.”

Chamber Executive Director Michelle Epling said the chamber is also happy to be able to help welcome the new additions to the city.

“The Pickleball courts in the Town Madison area adds another highlight to the district

increasing tourism and visitors, helping our local business grow,” she said. “The Chamber is happy to support this initiative through this ribbon cutting,”

The city said while the courts will only be open during the day to start things off, it hopes to expand hours using lights that are already installed once the Madison Parks and Recreation Department is fully staffed.