MADISON Ala (WHNT) — The Madison Fire and Rescue (MFR) and Monrovia Volunteer Fire Department (MVFD) responded to a brush fire Friday just off County Line Road.

Lt. James Filley with the MVFD said that the fire occurred near Palmer Park just off County Line Road Friday afternoon. He said MFR was the first to respond to the fire but later asked Monrovia for assistance.

Smoke from the fire was visible all the way from I-565 and Greenbrier Road.

Filley said the fire was out as of 7:45 p.m. Friday.