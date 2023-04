WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 69-year-old Madison man was killed in a Winston County crash over the weekend.

According to state troopers, Gary L. Goucher was traveling on National Forest Road 266 Sunday afternoon when his truck left the roadway, struck a tree, traveled down an embankment and overturned in a creek.

Groucher was found the following morning and pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The crash happened roughly five miles northeast of Addison in Winston County.