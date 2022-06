MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A deadly wreck killed one man overnight Friday.

Alabama State Troopers said Freddie Louis Copeland, 38, was killed after the Jeep Wrangler he was driving left the road and overturned on Wall Triana Highway near Dexter Circle, roughly four miles south of Harvest.

Troopers said Copeland, who wasn’t wearing his seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The wreck occurred shortly before 12:15 a.m.