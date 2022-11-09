HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Madison County man arrested earlier this month in connection with child pornography charges will appear in court Thursday.

William Micheal Spearman, 56, will appear in federal court in Huntsville Thursday in connection with charges of engaging in a child exploitation enterprise and conspiracy to advertise child pornography.

An FBI agent’s affidavit filed with the court cited violations relating to “illegal trafficking, production, transmission, possession, and receipt of material depicting the sexual exploitation of minors.”

The affidavit said the charges were connected to a child pornography and trafficking website.

On Nov. 2, FBI agents and Madison Police Officers responded to a scene on Rolling Lea Place in Madison. The affidavit said a search warrant was executed on Spearman’s house.

An FBI spokesperson told News 19 that agents were engaged in “court-authorized law enforcement action.”

The hearing was set by court order on Nov. 3. The court has also appointed a federal public defender to represent Spearman.

News 19 will have reporters in the courtroom Thursday to give you the latest update.