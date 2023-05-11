HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — A 36-year-old Madison man was arrested after allegedly traveling to Homewood to meet a minor for an ‘unlawful sex act’.

According to the Homewood Police Department (HPD), 36-year-old Anthony Ray Lawrence traveled from Madison to Homewood to meet what he thought was a juvenile for a sexual encounter.

HPD said that Lawrence was charged with traveling to meet a minor for an unlawful sex act and electronic solicitation of a child. He was booked into the Jefferson County jail on a $90,000 bond, but court records show he bonded out shortly after his arrest.

Lawrence’s arrest was part of an ongoing investigation by the HPD and the FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force.