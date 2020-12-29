Madison leaders to vote on zoning issues Monday night

MADISON, Ala. — Madison City Council had two rezoning considerations on the agenda for Monday’s meeting.

The first property being considered for rezoning is south of the Oxford subdivision and east of Dylan Road. The second is located on the north side of Huntsville Brownsferry Road and east of Holladay Road.

If passed, both would add homes in the city.

Some residents argue the city can’t handle additional families adding to traffic and overcrowded schools. The city has a growth plan that has been in place since 2016, but some residents are asking the council to halt new developments until more research can be done.

Council has had the rezoning issues before it at past meetings but has continued the vote several times over the last two months.