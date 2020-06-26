Madison Hospital welcomes triplets to the world

MADISON, Ala — A set of triplet boys were delivered Thursday at Madison Hospital, the first time in eight and a half years.

This is the second set of triplets for the family of now eight, they also have triplet girls.

Officials with Madison Hospital say they are happy to send this family home with smiles on their faces.

“Our entire hospital knew we had a set of triplets,” says Mary Lynn Wright, President of Madison Hospital. “And they were all so excited about it because that’s just not every day that you have triplets.”