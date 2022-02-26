MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Madison Hospital is celebrating a special anniversary on Monday.

The hospital will celebrate its 10th anniversary on Monday, February 28 at 11:45 a.m. in front of its facility located at 8375 Highway 72 West in Madison. The anniversary will be celebrated with a group photo of employees who have been at Madison Hospital since its beginning.

According to a news release, in its last 10 years, the hospital has expanded from 60 to 90 beds and delivered more than 9,000 babies.

