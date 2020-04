MADISON, Ala. – Firefighters responded to a structure fire on Royal Drive in Madison Friday afternoon.

Upon arriving, crews said they saw smoke and found the fire in the attic.

No injuries were reported. Madison Fire & Rescue reminded the public to check their smoke alarms regularly.

Our units are on the scene of a structure fire on Royal Drive. On arrival our crews saw light smoke, but found the fire to be in the attic. They made quick work of it and we had no injuries to occupants or the firefighters.



Please be sure to check your smoke alarms! pic.twitter.com/fgQ5LHEaQe — Madison Fire/Rescue (@MadisonFireAL) April 10, 2020