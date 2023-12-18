MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Madison Fire & Rescue (MFR) is one step closer to launching one of Alabama’s first Safe Haven Baby Boxes.

Alabama lawmakers passed a bill over the summer that made way for the state to have Safe Haven Baby Boxes, and it officially arrived in North Alabama on November 29. The department is among the first in Alabama to receive a baby box.

MFR said on Monday that its Safe Haven Baby Box had been installed. The station is now waiting on the alarms to be connected and the training to take place for their personnel.

The baby box will then be tested for 7 days before it goes into service.

MFR’s Dan Pickens says that the device will be a way for a person who may not be ready to take care of a child to anonymously surrender their baby.

“If a mother doesn’t feel like she’s ready for motherhood, there are hundreds of families wanting to adopt,” Pickens told News 19. “This is an opportunity to give that child a better chance if the mother is not ready yet. This is very big for our area in allowing more chances for infants to make it and have a chance at life.”

Pickens is in charge of the department’s community risk reduction. He says fire departments are manned 24/7 with first responders. It’s why these were the preferred locations for the baby boxes, and once an infant arrives, firefighters will then follow a process.

“They [firefighters] will retrieve the child to make sure the infant’s healthy and not any life threats immediately. If there are, we will treat those,” Pickens told News 19. “Once the baby has been assessed, we will carry the infant to Madison ER [emergency room] where they will begin the process of checking the baby out further.”

MFR is holding a ‘Blessing of the Box’ on January 10, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. and is asking for members of the community to come bless this baby box outside of station 1 (101 Mill Rd Madison, AL).