Madison Fire & Rescue looks to hire firefighters and paramedics

MADISON, Ala. — Officials with the Madison Fire & Rescue announced they are looking to add certified firefighters and paramedics to their roster.

As of December 2021, one official told News 19 that they are operating with about 85% of their staff.

As the city continues to grow, Ryan Gentry with Madison Fire & Rescue says it’s important to stay as close to fully staffed as possible.

“Unfortunately, due to the increase in wages and things of that nature, you know we’re trying to compete. There are things with this job that are not monetary but life-saving fulfillment of saving people, helping people in their worst moments that you can’t find in any other position,” Gentry said.

He says eventually they’re looking to add year-round recruitment to keep hire coming in on a rolling basis.

If you are not a certified paramedic but have an EMT certification, they are accepting EMTs as well.

The application for this round of hires is posted on the city’s website.