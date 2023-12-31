MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Madison Fire and Rescue (MFR) responded to a house fire on Browns Ferry Road on New Year’s Eve.

Madison Fire Chief David Bailey said crews arrived on the scene at 7:09 p.m. Sunday. He said the fire was under control by 7:42 p.m. The chief said that three engines and one truck responded to the fire.

Members of the family living in the house told News 19 they were burning a fire in their fireplace when the fire began. The family, which included four children and some extended family, were all able to make it out of the house safely.

Bailey said the exact cause of the fire is under investigation. He said eight occupants of the house were displaced by the fire but are receiving assistance from the local Red Cross.

The chief said one firefighter was injured during the incident and checked out by HEMSI on the scene but was not taken to the hospital. Bailey said there were no other injuries during the fire and all animals in the house made it safely.